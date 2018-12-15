×
WWE Rumors: Update on John Cena's 2019 WWE schedule 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Rumors
307   //    15 Dec 2018, 11:18 IST

What does Cena's schedule look like next year?
What does Cena's schedule look like next year?

What's the story?

We know that John Cena should be coming back for a Live Event run towards the end of this month, having wrapped up his commitments in China. But will the superstar be a part of WWE storylines next year?

The simple answer is no, according to the Toronto Sun, as reported by Wrestling Inc. John Cena is scheduled to miss a lot of time in 2019 because of all his film commitments.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena was recently in China filming a movie with Jackie Chan. Although he is returning for a Live Event run, rumours indicate that he may not be back on TV for a while.

Cena could potentially be a critical player at a time when Reigns is off TV and RAW lacks a top babyface as the main protagonist. It is not known at this time what the plans for Cena are, at this very moment. What is known for sure, however, is that Cena will not be appearing on TV for some time.

The heart of the matter

Unfortunately, Cena has many film commitments next year and this will keep him away from the squared circle. Some of them are Project X-traction, The Janson Directive and The Voyage of Dr. Dolittle (films are scheduled for release in both 2019 and 2020).

Because of the same, Hollywood may be Cena's first priority next year. However, this does not mean that Cena will not make special appearances for WWE as well. We've all heard him say how much he loves the business of sports entertainment.

What's next?

I guess fans have to come to terms with the fact that Cena is a Hollywood superstar. His appearances on TV may grow fewer in weeks to follow. Like he mentioned recently, his time may be up.

Whom should John Cena face at WrestleMania 35? Let us know in the comments.

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
Contact Us Advertise with Us