WWE Rumors- Update on Rey Mysterio's injury following nasty fall on RAW

Rey Mysterio landed awkwardly in his match on RAW

This past week on WWE RAW, Rey Mysterio and Andrade had the first match of the night, in an exciting ladders match for the United States Championship.

During the match, Mysterio, while holding onto the belt which was hung at the top, fell to the floor, head first. It looked like Andrade was to catch him, but missed and Mysterio fell on his head. He seemed to be dazed after he got to his feet and stumbled near the ring ropes.

Pro Wrestling Sheet have given us an update on Mysterio's injury after speaking to a source backstage in WWE, following RAW. They have revealed that the WWE legend was not seriously injured and that he's been cleared to compete.

This is what the report stated:

WWE’s medical team tended to Rey when he got backstage and sources tell us it has been determined Mysterio was not seriously injured, therefore he’s cleared to continue competing and won’t miss time away from the ring to recover.

Mysterio was checked by WWE doctors backstage and has reportedly been given the thumbs up and he's cleared to wrestler. He lost the match to Andrade and the chance to regain the United States title.

Following the match, Humberto Carrillo, who was in the audience with a Mysterio mask, jumped the barricade and came to the aid of Mysterio after Andrade sought to destroy him.

Mysterio has been confirmed to be one of the 30 men that will take part in the men's Royal Rumble match at this weekend's Royal Rumble PPV. Meanwhile, Humberto Carrillo and Andrade will face off for the United States title at the PPV, which is set to take place this Sunday.