×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Update on who was in charge of RAW backstage this week

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Rumors
739   //    03 Jul 2019, 09:07 IST

Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon
Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon

What's the story?

All the news this past week in WWE has been about the appointment of Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as executive director of Raw and SmackDown Live, respectively.

This week's WWE RAW was a good one as fans praised it for being much edgier and having better storylines, twists, and turns. The 1st July episode of RAW was the first one under Heyman's creative control, but a report has stated that Vince McMahon was still the person in charge of the red brand.

Also Read: WWE Rumors: Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon's creative partnership on WWE RAW revealed

In case you didn't know...

Heyman and Bischoff were announced as executive directors to help WWE's flailing ratings and viewership numbers.

RAW saw a remarkable change, from the storylines to the actual in-ring (and outside the ring) action, as well as the change in the things said by the commentary team.

And it seems to have worked as RAW's ratings increased for the show from last week.

Also Read: WWE News: Good news for first RAW show under Paul Heyman

The heart of the matter

PWInsider have reported that Vince McMahon was still the main man in charge of proceedings on RAW creatively, and not Heyman. But Heyman did have a huge influence on the show and was in Gorilla Position with McMahon for a major chunk of RAW.

The report further states that Heyman was involved in a major part of the show, but Vince McMahon had the final say on creative matters for the show.

What's next?

Paul Heyman has already taken up his role as executive director of RAW, but reports indicate that Bischoff will start his new role following the Extreme Rules PPV which will take place on July 14, 2019.



Tags:
WWE Raw Vince McMahon Paul Heyman
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon's creative partnership on WWE RAW revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Major update on why Sasha Banks wasn't on RAW, and her WWE future
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Update on Street Profits NXT status after RAW appearance
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Major update on Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff's TV roles
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Surprising name "100% in charge" of RAW this week after Vince McMahon's absence
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor: Major backstage update on Sasha Banks possibly leaving WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon's advice to backstage officials regarding Sasha Banks revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Surprising backstage reaction in WWE to Paul Heyman's new Executive Director role
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Backstage update on if Corey Graves will face action for using cuss word on Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Incredible backstage news about RAW after Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us