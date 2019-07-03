WWE Rumors: Update on who was in charge of RAW backstage this week

Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon

All the news this past week in WWE has been about the appointment of Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as executive director of Raw and SmackDown Live, respectively.

This week's WWE RAW was a good one as fans praised it for being much edgier and having better storylines, twists, and turns. The 1st July episode of RAW was the first one under Heyman's creative control, but a report has stated that Vince McMahon was still the person in charge of the red brand.

Heyman and Bischoff were announced as executive directors to help WWE's flailing ratings and viewership numbers.

RAW saw a remarkable change, from the storylines to the actual in-ring (and outside the ring) action, as well as the change in the things said by the commentary team.

And it seems to have worked as RAW's ratings increased for the show from last week.

PWInsider have reported that Vince McMahon was still the main man in charge of proceedings on RAW creatively, and not Heyman. But Heyman did have a huge influence on the show and was in Gorilla Position with McMahon for a major chunk of RAW.

The report further states that Heyman was involved in a major part of the show, but Vince McMahon had the final say on creative matters for the show.

Paul Heyman has already taken up his role as executive director of RAW, but reports indicate that Bischoff will start his new role following the Extreme Rules PPV which will take place on July 14, 2019.