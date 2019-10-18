WWE Rumors: Veteran Paul Heyman guy could return to RAW

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 942 // 18 Oct 2019, 16:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paul Heyman

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed the statuses of various Superstars who went undrafted in the recent WWE Draft. Out of all the big names, John Cena, The Undertaker and Goldberg are three legends whose futures are all shrouded in uncertainty.

Meltzer provided updates regarding the same, stating that the aforementioned veterans will be used when they are needed. He added that Goldberg could likely end up working on RAW when he returns as he is a Paul Heyman guy backstage.

They’ll (John Cena, The Undertaker and Goldberg) be used as needed, although Goldberg is a Heyman guy so RAW looks most likely.

Meltzer also revealed why WWE chose not to use the Deadman and Goldberg for the upcoming Crown Jewel PPV in Saudi Arabia.

The company didn't feel the need to book matches involving the legends as the show already features two separate bouts with special outside attractions such as Tyson Fury and Cain Velasquez.

Even though Undertaker was used in the first announcement for the show and he’s been a key part of the previous shows, neither he nor Bill Goldberg at this point are slated to be on the show, likely with the idea it makes no sense to have other outside attractions when you already have Velasquez and Fury.

Goldberg's last match took place at SummerSlam 2019 against Dolph Ziggler. The former Universal Champion appeared as part of the crowd during SmackDown's grand premiere episode on FOX earlier this month.

The 52-year-old WWE Hall of Famer is willing to wrestle a few more matches and will be used as a special attraction going forward. Paul Heyman and WWE want to use him like they used Bruno Sammartino, who returned sporadically back in the day to wrestle younger talents.

Goldberg is at that stage in his career where he wishes to mix it up with new faces. While there are currently no plans that we have heard about for Goldberg, that could all change if WWE wishes to get him back to boost the ratings, and if he does return, he should ideally be seen on the Red brand.

Advertisement

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!