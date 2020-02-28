WWE Rumors - Vince McMahon is 'still determined' to put the World Title on a 2-Time Tag Team Champion

The build-up to Super ShowDown arguably derailed the momentum that Drew McIntyre was riding on fresh off his monumental Royal Rumble win.

The company chose to focus on Ricochet being an unlikely contender for Brock Lesnar's WWE title and expectedly enough, The Beast Incarnate decimated WWE's resident superhero in a very brief squash match at the recently concluded Saudi Arabia show.

While Lesnar continued to look like an all-conquering champion, Drew McIntyre was kept off the Super ShowDown card and that may have not been the best of decisions from the company.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz spoke about the Scottish Psychopath possibly becoming stagnant on the Road to WrestleMania.

Tom felt that WWE could have included McIntyre in the mix by having him overcome a heel at Super ShowDown. While Tom admitted that McIntyre has lost some steam, he added that Vince McMahon is still determined to make the RAW Superstar a world champion. The WWE Boss wants to fulfil his prophecy from a decade ago.

Tom revealed the following:

I know that Vince McMahon is still determined to make Drew McIntyre a world champion because a long, long time ago, Vince McMahon said this is a future world champion and Vince McMahon is still determined to prove himself right. Drew McIntyre, when he came back, was always going to be an immense success.

Ever since returning to the WWE in 2017, McIntyre has gone on to win the NXT title once and the WWE Tag Team titles on two occasions. The Scottish Superstar, however, was always groomed to be a world champion and we may finally be getting to the moment that has been in the making for more than ten years.

The Chosen One, as he was called when he first broke through the ranks in the company in 2009, will face Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 36 and he is widely expected to defeat the Beast. That's the ideal booking decision to make and anything otherwise could lead to intense fan backlash.

