WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon's reaction to Lars Sullivan controversy possibly revealed

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 23, 2020

Jan 23, 2020 IST SHARE

He ain't too happy about it...that's for sure (Pic source: WWE)

Lars Sullivan, one of WWE's biggest monsters and a Superstar who has been absent for a very long time now, is nowhere close to being back on WWE TV. His recent injuries, coupled with his controversial online activities and his Adult Film past, are what have led to his downfall.

Now, Sean Ross Sapp (on Fightful Select's The List) says he was told by a source that while Sullivan may not be fired, it's very likely that Vince McMahon may never see the Superstar in the same light again. Here's what he had to say:

"Wrestlers contacted me and asked me if I had known about it before and I had no clue.The thing I was specifically told he won't get fired for it, but one person said, Vince might never look at him the same way again. Just because, that's how Vince is. That's what was one wrestler's opinion of the matter."

Lars Sullivan has been under the hammer for a while. His return from injury is also taking longer than expected, as per a recent report by Sapp. He said:

“Lars Sullivan's knee recovery started to recover a lot slower than anticipated. WWE always had him marked down to miss a full year, but he was of the belief he'd be back sooner, having recovered from a knee injury prior.”

Even before the Superstar's injury issues, his posts on social media didn't help matters either and he actually had to apologize to everybody on the roster.

Sullivan has since been lowkey (at least online), as the revelation about his adult filmstar past caused him to limit his social media activities.

It'll be interesting to see when he does return and whether he will be accorded the same treatment as before.