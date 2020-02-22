WWE Rumors - Vince McMahon's special plan for WrestleMania 36 main event revealed (Spoiler)

Vince McMahon is confident about Drew McIntyre's rise to the top

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre kickstarted the new decade with a fantastic win in the 2020 Royal Rumble last month. In the same match, he eliminated a dominant Brock Lesnar and initiated a feud with the WWE Champion.

The Scottish Psychopath decided to challenge Lesnar for the title and the two are now set to lock horns in a much-waited Singles match at WrestleMania 36. The WWE Universe is wholeheartedly backing McIntyre to defeat the Beast Incarnate at the 'Grandest Stage of Them All'.

Well, the fans are in for a piece of good news as the latest rumor suggests that WWE will have McIntyre beat Lesnar in the main event and put an end to the latter's sporadic appearances that are often criticized by the WWE Universe.

In an article by Paul Davis, he wrote that a reliable WWE source informed him about Vince McMahon's honest opinion about McIntyre. It looks like the Boss trusts McIntyre to be the top guy in the company with the title.

"Vince likes everything about him and thinks he represents the company well when he does media appearances. He looks good and talks good and that is what Vince is looking for. Drew has already established a relationship with Vince like most top guys do.”

The report further suggests that McIntyre will feud against the top names in the company, starting with Seth Rollins. The two Superstars are expected to engage in a Championship rivalry in the summer following WrestleMania.

This is McIntyre's second run in WWE. Reports also suggest that in the coming weeks, we will see the company reminiscing the details of the Scottish Psychopath's first run with the promotion to help establish his journey to the top of the roster.

