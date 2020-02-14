WWE Rumors - Will John Cena face a former Money in the Bank winner at WrestleMania 36?

John Cena.

As announced by the WWE, John Cena will return to TV on the SmackDown episode on February 28th. Naturally, there is a lot of talk about the reason behind Cena's sudden return and as always, Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz gave us a detailed breakdown about the possibilities that could be in store on the latest Dropkick DiSKussions podcast.

While there is no indication about Cena coming back to set up a WrestleMania match, there are a few interesting options on the table if WWE does decide to book the Leader of Cenation for a match at the Show of Shows.

Tom Colohue first brought up Elias' name, who Cena had a segment with at WrestleMania 35.

However, Tom said that King Corbin is ideally the favourite to face the 16-time World Champion at WrestleMania 36. The former Money in the Bank winner retired Kurt Angle last year, an honour that should have been given to John Cena.

Cena reportedly thinks highly of Corbin and does want to work with him in the future. Tom also speculated that Cena probably owes it to Corbin and would love to mix it up again with the top heel from SmackDown.

Tom had the following to say on the Dropkick DiSkussions podcast:

Yes, there are possibilities. John Cena has always been open about who he wants. The examples are, he would really like to work with Elias, we’ve seen him work with Elias on a number of occasions for two straight WrestleManias. There has been engagement between Cena and Elias.

Cena also really likes working with Baron Corbin and when you look at the backlash that Corbin got for being announced to face Kurt Angle last year instead of John Cena, it’s alluded to me that John Cena kind of owes Baron Corbin. So I think Baron Corbin would be the favourite to face Cena at WrestleMania. It would be a good match even though they have faced each other at SummerSlam many moons ago.