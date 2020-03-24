WWE Rumors – WrestleMania's Main Event for Saturday revealed?

WrestleMania, for the first time, is a two-night event this year!

Reports suggest there will be 16 matches on the pay-per-view this year.

WWE are lining up for the first-ever WrestleMania behind closed doors and adding to that, this year’s show of shows will be a two-night event. With the show held on multiple days, there is a chance for the company to have two different main events as well.

WrestleVotes report that the company are planning to have the RAW Women’s Title match as the main event on Saturday (Day 1 or the pay-per-view). Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler has been confirmed for the PPV and is easily one of the matches the WWE Universe is eagerly waiting for.

Moreover, they also reported that WWE are planning to have as many as 16 matches in total! There is a very good chance of having 8 matches on Saturday followed by 8 more matches on Sunday.

Talked with a source who said don’t be surprised to see a women’s match (Becky v Baszler) as the “main event” on the Saturday portion of WrestleMania. Lineup is being worked on now, upwards of 16 total matches. Likely 8 per show. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 24, 2020

However, Sportskeeda’s Tom Colohue expects the main event for both nights to be for the Men’s top titles. He has reported that Vince McMahon wants Reigns vs Goldberg to main event the pay-per-view while Paul Heyman favors Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre.

With the PPV now being held for over two nights, it is very likely that one night is main-evented by the WWE Championship while the other night has the WWE Universal Title.

"The plan for the moment for the two main events is for both World Championships - that being the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship - main eventing the two separate nights. This of course means that both Vince McMahon and his intention to have Roman Reigns main event and Paul Heyman wanting to have Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre main event - they both get their wish."