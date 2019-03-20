WWE Rumors: WWE could change Kurt Angle's WrestleMania 35 opponent, possible replacement revealed

Lennard Surrao

Will WWE give the fans what they want?

What's the story?

WWE's decision to reveal Baron Corbin as Kurt Angle's retirement match opponent has unsurprisingly been subjected to severe criticism from the WWE Universe.

Social media was dominated by negative comments from the fans in the aftermath of the announcement and it seems it may actually force WWE to rethink their original plan.

Bryan Alvarez touched upon the topic on the Wrestling Observer Live and stated that the unfavorable reactions could potentially lead to a change of opponent for the WWE Hall of Famer. He even mentioned a superstar who could take Corbin's place in the match.

In case you didn't know...

The speculation surrounding Kurt Angle's retirement match has been one of the biggest talking points in recent weeks. The highly-publicized reveal on this week's Raw was quite an anticipated segment which turned out to be an absolute dud.

Angle explained that Corbin had made his life miserable ever since he was appointed as the Raw General Manager and he would want to end his career with a retributive win over the Lone Wolf.

It wasn't just the WWE Universe who were put off by the announcement as a few other WWE talents as well as Angle's wife were legitimately disappointed with the company's decision.

As we had reported earlier, the Olympic Gold Medalist himself was hoping for a superstar with greater star power but had no option to bow down to WWE's dictate.

The heart of the matter

Alvarez noted that WWE could very well be forced to alter the match and possibly bring John Cena back to take on Angle at 'Mania. However, he added that the plan was always to have Corbin vs. Angle.

It should also be taken into account that Corbin's inclusion was in no way done to generate heat. It was a pre-planned move considering the recent storyline history between Angle and Corbin.

Alvarez said, “My gut tells me they’re probably going to change it. They may put John Cena in there — which is the match it should be. But as of yesterday, this was their idea. Kurt Angle vs Baron Corbin.”

What's next?

While WWE may still choose to stick to the existing plan, Angle deserves better. Having a matchup against a solid heel in Corbin may seem like a good idea on paper but this is not the kind of heat WWE wants heading into WrestleMania 35.

John Cena vs. Kurt Angle is best for business and that's the bottom line.

