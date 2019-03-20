WWE Rumors: WWE ignored Kurt Angle's original plan for retirement match

Kurt Angle not happy?

What's the story?

As seen on this week's RAW, we finally got the answer to who will be facing Kurt Angle in his final match for WWE. The answer, however, was highly underwhelming as it was revealed that the Olympic Gold Medalist will be facing Baron Corbin at Wrestlemania this year.

The news created quite the controversy as fans expected WWE to give Kurt Angle a huge Superstar like John Cena to face.

However, while Kurt Angle tried defending the match on social media, it looks like the former WWE Champion is himself not happy.

In case you didn't know...

Kurt Angle is a WWE Hall of Famer and also served as the RAW General Manager in 2018. He was replaced by Baron Corbin as the acting GM, which essentially gave rise to the feud between the two Superstars.

This will be Baron Corbin's first one on one match on the main card of Wrestlemania. He is a former Andre The Giant Battle Royal winner, which he won at Wrestlemania 32.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider (via Cultaholic.com) has reported that it looks like that WWE legitimate wants to have Corbin face Angle at WrestleMania. PWInsider have been told that Angle wanted a high profile opponent for his final match ever, and the negative reaction from his wife on social media was real.

It comes as a major surprise that WWE would disregard the wish of an accomplished legend like Kurt Angle.

What's next?

Wrestlemania 35 will take place on April 7, 2019 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. For now, it looks like we will be seeing Baron Corbin face Kurt Angle at the event, much to the dismay of many fans.

