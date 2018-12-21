WWE Rumors: WWE drops multiple many storylines for 2019?

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 776 // 21 Dec 2018, 10:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is ringing in the changes in the new year

What's the story?

This past week on WWE RAW, WWE and the McMahons announced that the company would be going in a new direction, with new Superstars added to the roster as well as interesting matches.

It seems like they are serious about it as a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer indicates that WWE may drop several storylines in 2019.

In case you didn't know...

The McMahons rung in the changes this week on RAW and SmackDown as they took control over both shows, firing Baron Corbin as RAW GM, as well as Paige as SmackDown GM.

WWE also announced that 6 Superstars - Lars Sullivan, Lacey Evans, EC3, Nikki Cross and Heavy Machinery, will be added to the main roster soon.

The heart of the matter

The report by Meltzer states that WWE have planned to drop several storylines on RAW and SmackDown Live for 2019. Shane McMahon's heel turn, which was expected following his WWE World Cup win at Crown Jewel has been shelved, as he is now back to being the on-screen authority figure on SmackDown Live.

The Lucha House Party rules matches that helped the Lucha House Party win a few matches against The Revival, which incensed the former NXT Tag Team champions, has also been dropped for 2019.

There was some speculation that Alexa Bliss could become the next RAW GM after it Baron Corbin added her as an authority figure on RAW, but that has also been put in the backburner for now, and it seems like Bliss will return to the ring as an in-ring performer in the near future, while Paige was removed as SmackDown GM to help her promote her film, Fighting with My Family.

What's next?

The Superstars of RAW and SmackDown seem to have a clean slate and will start afresh, which could make things interesting on both brands.

Advertisement