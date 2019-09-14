WWE Rumors: WWE planning huge Bray Wyatt segment at Clash of Champions?

'The Fiend' could make a big impact at WWE Clash of Champions

WWE Clash of Champions takes place tomorrow night from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. We already have a number of exciting match-ups on tomorrow's PPV card but WWE could still have one big surprise up their sleeve. Unsurprisingly, this surprise segment has to do with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

The Fiend set to make his mark at WWE Clash of Champions?

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Bray Wyatt will be at WWE Clash of Champions tomorrow night and could well be set to make a surprise appearance at the end of the PPV. Wyatt looks set to challenge for the WWE Universal title at Hell In A Cell next month and could very well appear after the main-event of Clash of Champions to lay out the winner, setting things up nicely for October's PPV.

Interest in the WWE product seems to be slightly low right now and having 'The Fiend' in the Universal title picture could be just what the doctor ordered.

The background ahead of Clash of Champions

The main event of WWE Clash of Champions sees Strowman challenging WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins for his coveted title. What makes things even more interesting is the fact that Rollins and Strowman are currently the WWE RAW Tag-Team Champions and they will also be defending their titles earlier on the card at Clash of Champions against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

One person who will definitely have his eyes on this match is 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. It looks pretty certain now that Wyatt will be challenging for the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Hell In A Cell in October. Wyatt himself hinted at this on Twitter:

Lol. Come teach me baby boy. I love you , I’ve never lost to Seth, and I don’t care if I die. Literally. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 28, 2019

