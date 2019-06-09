WWE Rumors: WWE's new strategy to keep Superstars away from AEW

The McMahons

What's the story?

Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting that WWE is implementing a new strategy to prevent talent from jumping ship to All Elite Wrestling and other major promotions.

WWE is now offering 5-year contracts to new NXT signees, instead of three.

In case you didn't know...

All Elite Wrestling's arrival has changed the landscape of professional wrestling to a large extent. Last month, Stephanie McMahon held a meeting with talent just before Money In The Bank and talked about how AEW is a competition to WWE.

The first AEW PPV saw former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose come out at the end of the show and attack Chris Jericho as well as Kenny Omega to send the fans in a frenzy. Another WWE Superstar, Tye Dillinger, also signed a contract with AEW and wrestled on the PPV.

It has been reported in the past that WWE is taking steps towards tackling the competition, and the arrival of the 24/7 Title, plus the promise of modifying the third hour of Raw seem to be two of those steps.

The heart of the matter

A while ago, WWE had changed its contract offers for the main roster talent. The three-year window had been changed to that of five years. Now, Dave Meltzer is reporting that WWE has implemented the same change in regards to the NXT talent. Going forward, new NXT signees would be locked into 5-year contracts.

This move will surely benefit wrestlers having little to almost no experience, as the contracts will guarantee them good salaries for the next five years. On the other hand, experienced wrestlers wouldn't be thrilled with the prospect of getting locked into a contract for five long years.

What's next?

This strategy could help WWE in securing new talent, or it could backfire and many wrestlers might choose other options instead of getting stuck in the same promotion for five years.

