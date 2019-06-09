×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: WWE's new strategy to keep Superstars away from AEW

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
757   //    09 Jun 2019, 10:26 IST

The McMahons
The McMahons

What's the story?

Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting that WWE is implementing a new strategy to prevent talent from jumping ship to All Elite Wrestling and other major promotions.

WWE is now offering 5-year contracts to new NXT signees, instead of three.

In case you didn't know...


All Elite Wrestling's arrival has changed the landscape of professional wrestling to a large extent. Last month, Stephanie McMahon held a meeting with talent just before Money In The Bank and talked about how AEW is a competition to WWE.

The first AEW PPV saw former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose come out at the end of the show and attack Chris Jericho as well as Kenny Omega to send the fans in a frenzy. Another WWE Superstar, Tye Dillinger, also signed a contract with AEW and wrestled on the PPV.

It has been reported in the past that WWE is taking steps towards tackling the competition, and the arrival of the 24/7 Title, plus the promise of modifying the third hour of Raw seem to be two of those steps.

Also read: John Cena explains why he is the last face of WWE

The heart of the matter

A while ago, WWE had changed its contract offers for the main roster talent. The three-year window had been changed to that of five years. Now, Dave Meltzer is reporting that WWE has implemented the same change in regards to the NXT talent. Going forward, new NXT signees would be locked into 5-year contracts.

This move will surely benefit wrestlers having little to almost no experience, as the contracts will guarantee them good salaries for the next five years. On the other hand, experienced wrestlers wouldn't be thrilled with the prospect of getting locked into a contract for five long years.

Advertisement

What's next?

This strategy could help WWE in securing new talent, or it could backfire and many wrestlers might choose other options instead of getting stuck in the same promotion for five years.

What do you think of WWE's strategy?

Tags:
AEW News & Rumors Triple H Vince McMahon
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: Many WWE Superstars signing with AEW?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Several WWE stars have inquired about going to AEW
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon furious with Sami Zayn after AEW reference
RELATED STORY
3 ways how WWE can gear up for the big war against AEW
RELATED STORY
5 Ways AEW can be a worthy competition for the WWE
RELATED STORY
5 Former WWE Superstars to watch out for in AEW
RELATED STORY
3 things WWE can do to counter AEW
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Vince McMahon is probably furious after AEW Double or Nothing 
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Top Superstar compares WWE to a prison
RELATED STORY
7 WWE Superstars Who May Sign With AEW 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us