WWE Rumors: WWE to add two months to unhappy RAW Superstar's contract?

There have been quite a few rumours doing the rounds about WWE Superstars being unhappy at their current status in the WWE.

Sasha Banks is rumored to be displeased at how she's been booked in the WWE lately, while a tag team that has been rumoured to have been unhappy for a couple of months is The Revival.

Now, we have some reports about how WWE could add two months to Dash Wilder's current WWE contract.

The Revival, former NXT and RAW Tag Team champions, have been unhappy at how they have been booked on RAW as well as the state of the tag team division.

The tag team division in the WWE, especially on RAW, has been at its worst in a long time. The Revival were rumored to have asked for their release in January. They won the RAW Tag Team titles in February before losing it at WrestleMania 35 to Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder.

Bodyslam.net are reporting that Dash Wilder's contract with WWE will be extended by two months due to the two months he was out because of injury back in 2017. The report states that Wilder's contract will now expire in June 2020, two months more than his current contract, which expires in April 2020.

Recent reports have stated that The Revival were offered massive five-year contracts which were rejected by them as they are keen on leaving WWE at the expiry of their current contracts.

The Revival faced off against RAW Tag Team champions Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder, this past week on RAW. It seems that the two teams will feud in the near future.