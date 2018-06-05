WWE Rumour Mill: Possible collaboration between Impact Wrestling and Chris Jericho?

This collaboration could change the future of Impact Wrestling!

What's the story?

Not long ago, Chris Jericho was deep into the best run of his illustrious WWE career with 'The List of Jericho'. He used the momentum from the run to make waves in New Japan Pro Wrestling, taking on Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 12.

Recent rumours suggest though, that he may be working with Impact Wrestling with respect to his cruise. I thank Cageside Seats for this update.

In case you didn't know...

Chris Jericho's 'Cruise of Jericho' will take place between October 27-31 and is set to feature some of the world's best attractions from the world of both wrestling and music - combining Jericho's two passions.

Sami Callihan took issue with the fact that he wasn't on the Cruise and recently had some choice words for Jericho. The strong words in question took the Internet by storm, making us wonder whether the possibility of a match between the pair would take place.

With that being said, there's a long-standing belief that Jericho himself would never work for any other North American promotion other than the WWE.

The heart of the matter

It is well known that Don Callis and Scott D'Amore are good friends with Chris Jericho. Both men are the Executive Vice Presidents of Impact Wrestling right now. The objective of their potential collaboration may be to help Impact Wrestling out, without making it seem as though Jericho is working with another promotion in the process.

His loyalty to Vince McMahon has been well documented thus far. Cageside Seats believes that by having Impact Wrestling superstars aboard his Cruise, Jericho can effectively help his friends without offending McMahon.

What's next?

Sami Callihan will be a part of Slammiversary in a big-ticket match that I don't want to spoil for our readers. Will his next stop be the Cruise of Jericho? Will Jericho bear the brunt of his baseball bat?

Also, would you personally like to see Jericho have a full-fledged run in Impact Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

