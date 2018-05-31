WWE Rumour Mill: WWE planning pivotal match for Money In the Bank PPV

The WWE has big plans for this RAW Superstar at Money In the Bank.

Seth Rollins is likely to put his IC title on the line against Elias at WWE Money In The Bank

What’s the story?

Per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, an Intercontinental Championship Match is likely to be added to the Money In the Bank PPV card.

Addressing the same, the possible title-challenger for reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins was also revealed.

In case you didn’t know…

The WWE is set to put forth its Money In The Bank PPV next month; with Superstars from both the RAW and SmackDown brands set to perform at the event.

Several matches have been confirmed for WWE’s aforementioned PPV thus far, with fans and experts noting that the WWE is unlikely to add any more matchups to the card.

The heart of the matter

Veteran professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer asserted that despite the stacked card for WWE’s Money In The Bank PPV, the promotion is likely to add yet another matchup to the event.

Meltzer elucidated that the pay-per-view already features both the Men and Women Money In the Bank ladder matches respectively, besides also boasting a Last Man Standing match.

Furthermore, it was explained that with the aforementioned trio of matchups likely taking up a considerable amount of time from the total of 9 matchups that have been confirmed thus far, WWE is still looking to add another match to the card.

The belief is that Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins is likely to defend his title against Elias at Money In the Bank, especially considering the fact that WWE has already teased a feud between the duo, with Elias having attacked Rollins after the latter’s match against Jinder Mahal on the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

What’s next?

WWE’s Money In The Bank PPV takes place at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on June 17th.

Seth Rollins is one of the top Superstars in WWE today, and it’s indeed great to see WWE match him up with Elias.

