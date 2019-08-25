WWE Rumour Roundup: CM Punk could return and work with Renee Young, legend turns down match against AEW star - 24th August 2019

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 2.20K // 25 Aug 2019, 02:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Renee Young, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes.

Welcome to our daily WWE rumor round-up. We've got to admit; the folks in charge of the rumor mills have been slacking off in the past few days as there haven't been too many noteworthy bits of speculation.

However, we've still unearthed five that have been doing the rounds.

CM Punk was back in the news and it unsurprisingly pertains to working with the WWE again. A WWE legend's son could bypass NXT and be fast-tracked for a main roster debut.

Jon Moxley suffered an unfortunate injury that forced AEW to remove him from his scheduled All Out match against Kenny Omega. A new update on his in-ring status and return were brought to light.

Jerry Lawler, at 69 years old, was offered a match against a popular AEW Star. Finally, there were a few backstage updates regarding the Clash of Champions card.

Allow us to elaborate...

#1. CM Punk's agent reaches out to the WWE for a hosting gig

We may never see the Cult of Personality wrestle again inside a WWE ring. The situation hasn't changed from that end, however, CM Punk may be interested in working with Vince McMahon's company in a different capacity.

As we all know, SmackDown Live will be moving to the Fox Network in October and WWE have already announced a talk show on FS1 to complement the blue brand's weekly offering.

Advertisement

Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Punk's agent reached out to Fox regarding the former WWE Champion possibly working as a co-host on the talk show, which is slated to be hosted by Renee Young on FS1 on Tuesdays.

It's interesting to note that both WWE and Punk are represented by talent and sports agency, Creative Artists Agency (CAA). While the proposal made by Punk's agent to Fox executives is a promising sign, Meltzer felt that the WWE won't be too high on a possible deal.

Here's what Meltzer wrote in the Newsletter:

What we do know that is interesting is that CAA, which represents Punk and also represents WWE, has had an agent reach out to FOX head honchos about Punk as a co-host of the upcoming new FS 1 talk show. From a WWE standpoint, my gut is that they'd hate the idea. He'd be working for FOX, not WWE. We're told there have been no negotiations at all regarding that. The impression is WWE wouldn't like it but things change daily.

It's only something Punk's agent brought up and not anything that it's clear Punk wanted, although he has seemingly been looking into commentary and he is doing lower-level MMA commentary right now. Another person close to the situation noted that Punk could play the game correctly and get himself a great deal, and even though business comes before personal likes and dislikes with WWE and should with AEW as well, Punk is in a situation where both sides on a personal basis don't like him.

1 / 5 NEXT