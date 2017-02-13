WWE Rumors: Gillberg set to return?

Could we be about to see Gillberg return to the WWE?

13 Feb 2017

Is Gillberg set to make a comeback in WWE?

What’s the story?

According to PW Insider, WWE officials have made contact with former star Gillberg, after ideas were pitched for him to make appearances in the future.

In case you didn’t know...

Gillberg was one of the greatest parody acts of the Attitude Era. Whilst WCW had Goldberg, WWE gave us Gillberg as a way of mocking one of their rivals biggest stars. Gillberg is technically the longest reigning Cruiserweight Champion in WWE history, having held the belt for 15 months but not really defending it.

When he finally did, he lost to the debuting Essa Rios.

The heart of the matter

Right now we have Goldberg positioned as one of the biggest stars on the Raw brand. Goldberg is set to face Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship at Fastlane in March, before a third clash with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33. The buildup to these matches could be the perfect opportunity to bring in Gillberg for a handful of appearances.

What’s next?

If WWE is seriously thinking of bringing back Gillberg, then the current Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho vs. Goldberg scenario could be the perfect place for that to happen. Jericho managed to work Owens into defending his title at Fastlane against Goldberg, if JeriKO want to continue some of their weekly hilarity, then bringing out Gillberg for a match on Raw could be a comedy master stroke.

Besides that, perhaps we could see Paul Heyman introduce Gillberg in the run up to Brock Lesnar’s match with Goldberg at WrestleMania. Maybe have Lesnar destroy Gillberg and send a message to Goldberg in the build-up to that big match.

Sportskeeda’s take

If WWE wants to give us something really entertaining, then bringing in Gillberg for a handful of appearances could be a great idea. Gillberg gave us some fantastic parody moments during the hottest period of recent wrestling history, the Attitude Era.

If Gillberg was to be put alongside Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho, he could become a great addition to their feud with Goldberg. Jericho and Owens consistently give us some of the most entertaining moments on WWE tv every week, throwing Gillberg in alongside them would only add to the hilarity.

Let’s just hope he gets to do the full sparklers, fire extinguisher, bad tattoo schtick as well,

