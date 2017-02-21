WWE Rumors: Is the WWE Draft happening in June?

Will we see a re-shuffle in the rosters soon?

by Carl Gac News 21 Feb 2017, 17:06 IST

When will the WWE Draft take place this year?

What’s the story?

If rumours are to be believed then the WWE will present another Draft in June. The current Raw and SmackDown rosters could do with a little bit of a shake-up, with the WWE Draft the perfect opportunity to do that.

In case you didn’t know...

The WWE Draft was brought back in 2016.

On the July 19th, the men and women on the WWE roster were split between both Raw and SmackDown. Mick Foley was installed as the Raw General Manager, under Stephanie McMahon as the Commissioner, whilst on SmackDown Live Daniel Bryan was given the GM position by Commissioner Shane McMahon.

The top stars on Raw that came from the draft include Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar, whilst SmackDown is led by AJ Styles, John Cena and Dean Ambrose.

The heart of the matter

After almost a year since the last Draft, a potential 2017 Draft coming in June would give the two rosters a big shake-up. Some of the feuds on both shows are being overdone and could do with some new faces thrown into them. If WWE wants to get the best out of its stars, the promotion should be looking at some big changes in the next few months.

What’s next?

With this being WrestleMania season, we are about to see the end of some of the biggest storylines on both Raw and SmackDown. If the WWE Draft was set to take place in June then that would give the company a fresh impetus in the run-up to SummerSlam in August.

Sportskeeda’s take

A Draft taking place every twelve months or so is a good thing in the world of WWE. With the amount of TV and pay-per-views on offer, it can become true that some of the top stars feature too much, with a limited number of opponents available some matches seemingly happen far too often.

Mixing up both roster will be great to see, with some stars heading for new feuds and big money matches with brand new opponents.

