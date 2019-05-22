WWE Rumours: Top RAW Superstar backstage for tonight's SmackDown Live

WWE SmackDown Live will feature this top RAW Superstar tonight

What's the story?

Per PWInsider, "The Scottish Psychopath" Drew McIntyre is reportedly backstage for tonight's tapings of SmackDown Live at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

Apparently, McIntyre is set to appear on tonight's episode of SmackDown Live, alongside Shane McMahon under the WWE Wild Card rule - with the latter currently feuding against "The Big Dog" Roman Reigns.

In case you didn't know...

Drew McIntyre is regarded by the vast majority of professional wrestling fans and experts alike as the future of the WWE.

Accordingly, since his return to the company, McIntyre has continually been presented as a force to be reckoned with against several top-tier opponents, including Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that on tonight's edition of SmackDown Live, Roman Reigns has been scheduled to face Elias, in a rematch of their clash at last Sunday's Money in the Bank PPV.

Regardless, as asserted by Shane McMahon on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW; he is set to engage in a rivalry against Reigns, and will face the latter at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on June 7th.

Furthermore, the belief is that Drew McIntyre could potentially serve as an ally for Shane McMahon in the latter's feud against Reigns. The aforementioned reason could be why McIntyre is present backstage for tonight's SmackDown Live tapings.

Moreover, all signs point toward McIntyre appearing on tonight's episode of SmackDown Live and engaging in a segment with Reigns.

What's next?

This week's episode of SmackDown Live (May 21st, 2019) airs from the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

The WWE has confirmed that Reigns will indeed face Shane McMahon at WWE Super ShowDown which takes place at the King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on June 7th.

What are your thoughts on Drew McIntyre appearing on SmackDown Live? Sound off in the comments below!