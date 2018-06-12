WWE's 10 Best Championship Reigns in the 2010s

Compiling a list of the 10 best Title reigns in WWE in the 2010s

Officially the longest World Title reign in the last 30 years.

It's official now - Brock Lesnar now has the longest WWE World Title reign in the last 30 years to his name. By wrestling only a dozen times in his 435+ days reigns as Universal Champion, The Beast Incarnate has shattered a legendary World Title reign that was once regarded as untouchable in today's hectic world of Pro Wrestling. Even then, it won't be fair to call this reign as a rather eventful one.

In fact, it won't be completely wrong to call this the worst of the five World Title reigns that Lesnar has had in WWE. So much so that people have actually grown tired of not seeing him on the WWE programming on a daily basis, and actually wanted Roman Reigns, The most booed Superstar, to win the title at 'Mania and at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

A great championship reign is defined by a sequence of impressive title defenses and a regular presence of the champion on the company's product. Unlike this bland reign by Lesnar, the decade, that started in 2010, has seen several memorable title reigns that will go down as some of the best in WWE history. Lesnar may not be seen on WWE programming until the foreseeable future, till then, we take a look at some of the best Title reigns in the promotion in the 2010s.

Honorable Mentions

This was indeed perfection.

Dolph Ziggler - WWE United States Title (19/6/11 - 18/12/11)

Although Ziggler has won 10 titles during his 12 years tenure in WWE, none of his reigns were as long and influential as his first reign with the United States Title in 2011. Winning the title from Kofi Kingston, he defended the title against the likes of John Morrison and Jack Swagger before dropping it to Zack Ryder at TLC 2011

Cody Rhodes and Goldust - WWE Tag Team Titles (14/10/13 - 26/1/14)

While not as exciting as the program leading to their victory at Battleground, this title reign produced some of the best tag team action from a bunch of teams. Between winning titles and losing them at Royal Rumble, The Brotherhood had top quality matches with the likes of The Shield, The Usos and others for 106 days.

Brock Lesnar - WWE World Heavyweight Title (17/8/14 - 29/3/15)

Brock Lesnar's WWE Title win over John Cena at Summerslam was a shocking squash affair that started a memorable 224-day reign for The Beast Incarnate. His matches with John Cena, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns during that period produced some of the best in-ring work by Brock Lesnar.