WWE's 10 most viewed videos of the week (December 17-23)

J.M. Carpenter // 24 Dec 2018, 04:32 IST

How successful was this "shake up?"

Welcome to a brand new series to coincide with the rapidly oncoming New Year!

While WWE doesn't release its quarter-hour ratings anymore, YouTube viewership numbers is known to roughly mirror them. By paying attention to the YouTube videos, you can get a keen clue as to what's popular and what isn't. If the total viewership is down, as it has been recently, you can tell that something is wrong. Indeed, the YouTube decline of late mirrors Raw's recent woes. The highest segment of this particular week did 2 million views.

So, who was drawing on this week before Christmas? Unsurprisingly, coinciding with the boost in ratings, the McMahon family videos did pretty well. Let's take a deep dive into all of the clips uploaded this week.

#10 Eight-Woman Gauntlet Match for a Raw Women's Championship Opportunity (979k views)

The women's gauntlet match lasted for the final hour of Raw and was a nice showing from the division after it once again stole the show at TLC the night before. Competing in the contest were, in order of entry, Bayley, Alicia Fox, Dana Brooke, Mickie James, Ember Moon, eventual winner Natalya, Ruby Riott, and Sasha Banks.

Natalya picked up the victory to earn a shot at her BFF Ronda Rousey on the Christmas Eve edition of Monday Night Raw.

#9 Raw's Top 10 moments: WWE Top 10, December 17th, 2018 (1m views)

Recap clips usually do well compared to most of the segments on a show. This one was no different as it went over the most notable parts of the McMahon-centric episode of the show.

Baron Corbin getting his second comeuppance in 24 hours as the thumbnail may have drawn some people in, considering he was part of some of the other high-drawing videos this week.

