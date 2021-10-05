Top 5 stables of WWE's Attitude Era

WWE's Attitude Era was the most successful period in the company's history. It was the most profitable and most watched time for the promotion. Some of the biggest superstars to ever grace the squared circle came through during 1997-2001 and this includes some of the greatest stables of all time.

The NWO's success in WCW caused the WWE to counteract with some influential stables that have gone on to become some of the most memorable in wrestling history. Whether it be wildly popular groups of superstars or some of the most hated, the Attitude Era had it all. This even allowed WWE to win the Monday Night War despite how revolutionary the New World Order was on the other side.

With the 20-year anniversary of the end of the Attitude Era just passing, it seems like an ideal time to remember all the famous and infamous stables that stood the test of time. In this article, let's take a look at the top five stables of WWE's Attitude Era.

5) The Ministry of Darkness - WWE

WWE never had a stable as demonic as the Ministry of Darkness. It all started when Paul Bearer rejoined the Undertaker following his heel turn on Kane at In Your House: Judgment Day 1998. Taker told the fans the following night that the Ministry of Darkness would be unleashed on the company as a plague of evil.

The Undertaker feuded with both Kane as well as Stone Cold Steve Austin and his dealings with the latter showed his more evil side. Taker and Bearer abducted Austin and tried to bury him alive by embalming him in a medical center beforehand. This led to a Buried Alive Match at WWE Rock Bottom: In Your House, in which Kane helped Austin defeat the Undertaker.

Bradshaw and Faarooq formed the Acolytes and became the first official members of the Ministry of Darkness. The Undertaker ordered the Acolytes to abduct Dennis Knight, formerly known as Phineas I. Godwinn. He initiated Knight to turn him into his servant and transform him into Mideon. The Acolytes then abducted Mabel and transformed him into Viscera.

The Brood of Gangrel, Edge and Christian were also recruited into the Ministry of Darkness. The group tried to take over WWE and wanted to oust Vince McMahon through many attempts to make the Chairman's life a living hell. Some of their devious acts included abducting Stephanie McMahon and trying to marry her. The stable eventually aligned with Shane McMahon's Corporation, which hurt them overall.

