WWE has an addictive angle when it comes to Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman

WWE's most fascinating angle right now is the 'Bermuda Triangle' that features Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Paul Heyman. The audience has become trapped by its magnetic pull and can't escape it.

Since late in the summer, this main event storyline has remained steady and solid, with Reigns becoming pro wrestling's ultimate heel and Lesnar being portrayed as a babyface for the first time in several years. The double turn worked to perfection for both men and has sparked a resurgent energy surrounding the WWE Universal Championship.

It's a title that Roman Reigns has held for nearly 500 days now and one that Lesnar dominated at one time. Couple that with the history these two men already have in big matches. It was already one of the most riveting rivalries of the past five years. Now, there's a twist to it.

With all that being said, the biggest factor and — in many ways — the star of this sultry storyline has been Paul Heyman. A former advocate for The Beast incarnate and now an adviser to The Tribal Chief, Heyman became WWE's most polarizing figure. He was like a cowering father caught between two very abusive sons.

Fully aware of Heyman's devious past, the WWE Universe has seemingly been waiting on him to drop the frightened act and pull some kind of slimeball move. Instead, he remained solidly in Reigns' corner and part of The Bloodline family.

That was... until this week's episode of WWE SmackDown

In what could have been either a switch or a swerve, Reigns fired Heyman before knocking him cold with a Superman Punch.

That brought Lesnar down to make the save for his former mouthpiece, and the show closed in that fashion. There was no formal reunion between Heyman and The Beast, but it was certainly implied.

This wrinkle in a long-running storyline is why so many people are enthralled with it. WWE has played the same record in a circle for weeks now, and the Universe is still dancing to its beat. It's as if they've been hypnotized by some kind of wizard or witch doctor.

The witch doctor in question here appears to be Heyman, who is not only a focal point in the storyline but surely has a lot to do with the creative aspect behind the scenes. You can see his fingerprints all over this one. If this angle were a movie? It would definitely be a Paul Heyman joint.

This saga remains interesting because WWE has utilized Paul Heyman's vast skills brilliantly

Tawanna 🩸Jolly Bloodine Simp 🎄 @RElGNSSECTION That Smackdown promo what consequences does Paul Heyman face and they showed this segment to 😂 That Smackdown promo what consequences does Paul Heyman face and they showed this segment to 😂 https://t.co/G9ayw3tFTK

Heyman is part carnival barker, part con man. He's shameless, yet at the same time spineless. That's what makes him the perfect foil to add fuel to the fire in this high-profile program.

With their incredible drawing power and massive reputations, any match or story involving Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar would be of epic proportions. They are arguably the two most dominant WWE performers of the last ten years and are both larger than life.

Adding in the Heyman factor, though, has given new meaning to their rivalry. It's also drawn in the audience to what feels like a mystery. Everyone's guessing who will betray who in the long run.

For now, it looks like Heyman may be re-aligning with Lesnar, but it could all be a ruse. You just never know.

And that's what makes a great storyline: Not knowing. WWE has done a great job of stringing this script out, and they have positioned each of the three men involved to thrive in their roles.

All the fans have to do now is sit back and be pulled into what happens next — at Day 1 and beyond.

What do you think will happen at WWE Day 1 when Brock Lesnar meets Roman Reigns? Who will Paul Heyman eventually side with? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

