5 best Tag Team specialists on WWE's current roster

In professional wrestling, there are mainly two kinds of wrestlers. Those that succeed in singles action and those who excel more in tag teams. Among those wrestlers lies another category: The Tag Team specialist.

These are wrestlers who are able to adapt their styles so well, that they can succeed with a multitude of different partners. Because of this ability to adapt, most Tag specialists end up branching out into singles competition down the line or at times, are even primarily singles wrestlers who wrestle in the tag division from time to time.

In this list, we will run through the 5 best Tag specialists on WWE's current roster.

Mild disclaimer: To qualify for this list, each superstar must currently be employed by WWE and their tag division success will be kept strictly to their achievements within WWE.

On that note, let's begin.

#5. Chad Gable: 4 Tag Title wins with 3 different Tag Team partners

One half of the current RAW Tag Champions, Chad Gable is one of the few men to have held the RAW, SmackDown and NXT Tag Team titles. Unlike the others on this list, the head of the Alpha Academy is still primarily a tag wrestler.

Since his NXT debut in 2015, Gable has featured in numerous teams. Initially starting off as one half of the popular American Alpha, Gable and his then partner Jason Jordan won the NXT Tag Titles once. Upon being called up to the main roster, they defeated The Wyatt Family for the Smackdown Tag Title.

After Jordan was sent to RAW in 2017, Gable teamed up with Shelton Benjamin. Although the team showed promise and continued to pursue the Tag Titles, they were not successful.

Gable himself was sent to RAW in 2018 and formed a somewhat thrown-together team with Bobby Roode. Despite the seemingly random pairing, they managed to win the Raw Tag Titles and remained together until Gable was drafted back to Smackdown in 2019.

After spending over a year on Smackdown in a slightly disappointing singles role, Gable formed the Alpha Academy with Otis. Initially a comedic duo, they soon transitioned into credible heel threats and developed quite the chemistry. Otis' raw strength and newly intimidating demeanor complimented Gable's loud mouth and technical expertise.

Upon being drafted to the red brand, the Alpha Academy secured themselves a victory for the RAW Tag Team Championship over RK-Bro. This victory truly solidified Gable's status as a true Tag specialist.

Although the Alpha Academy will terrorize the RAW Tag Division for some time to come, should the circumstances call for it, Gable will have no issue finding another partner if necessary.

