WWE's Bianca Belair vs. AEW's Britt Baker: Who had the better 2022?

2021 was a landmark year in the careers of both Bianca Belair and Dr. Britt Baker DMD in WWE and AEW, respectively. In the end, you - the fans - showed your support for the wrestler-cum-dentist in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Baker was voted Sportskeeda's Female Wrestler of the Year for her stellar work. However, this begs the question. Who had the better year between her and Belair this time, as they are set to go head-to-head again for the top prize?

The EST of WWE came into 2022 chasing the RAW Women's Championship, while Britt Baker was already on top of AEW's women's division. She was the company's Women's Champion at the start of the year but ended up losing her title in an excellent Steel Cage Match against Thunder Rosa at St. Patrick's Day Slam in March.

Bianca Belair's fortunes would go in the other direction as she defeated Becky Lynch to win the RAW Women's Title on Night One of WrestleMania 38. She is yet to lose it, which is why Belair's 2022 can be considered better than Baker's.

You can help WWE star Bianca Belair become the 2022 Female Wrestler of the Year!

The EST of WWE has defeated a laundry list of challengers since her big win over Becky Lynch at WrestleMania. From Asuka and Bayley to Big Time Becks herself in a rematch, Bianca Belair couldn't have had a better year.

That isn't to say Dr. Britt Baker DMD didn't have a good year in the ring. She won the inaugural women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, defeating Ruby Soho in the final at Double or Nothing. Baker remained a prominent part of AEW in 2022, as evidenced by her feud with the returning Saraya (FKA Paige in WWE).

However, it looks like Bianca Belair could gain a measure of revenge and become Sportskeeda's Female Wrestler of the Year for 2022. Do you think she deserves it? You can have your say when voting for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards begins soon. Stay tuned for the chance to vote alongside legends!

