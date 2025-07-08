WWE’s biggest heel to return and unveil himself as 4th member of Seth Rollins’ alliance? Exploring the possibility

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins had a great night on this week’s episode of RAW. His faction had three singles matches against his rivals, Penta, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn on the show. The Visionary, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker ultimately defeated their respective opponents, elevating themselves and establishing absolute dominance over the locker room. Interestingly, there is a chance that another big heel, Logan Paul, could soon join The Architect and take care of another one of his enemies, LA Knight.

Logan Paul is arguably the biggest heel in WWE. He isn't just disliked as a wrestler and perceived as an outsider; fans also dislike him for his real-life persona. This makes him a perfect fit for the heel faction of Seth Rollins. He could invite Logan Paul into his faction and have him attack LA Knight at SNME. The Maverick is a sworn rival of LA and had lost the United States Championship to the latter in his hometown of Cleveland at the 2024 SummerSlam.

The Visionary faced Penta in tonight’s main event on WWE RAW, with the latter having the upper hand for the majority of the match. The final moments, however, saw Mr. Money in the Bank feigning an accidental low blow on his opponent.

He followed this with a Curb Stomp to pick up the win. The former two-time Universal Champion then called Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to destroy Penta. However, LA Knight blindsided Rollins and put him down with Blunt Force Trauma, before escaping in the crowd.

Seth Rollins will be facing The Megastar on the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event. The former two-time United States Champion had also ambushed Mr. MITB on last week’s episode of RAW and chased after him. Before this, Bronson Reed had put Knight out of commission via several Tsunamis, but it is apparent that it wasn’t enough. Seth Rollins has too many enemies right now, and the duo of Breakker and Reed may not be enough to safeguard him.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul has already tried to sell his soul to The Rock before, stating that he needs bigger opportunities in WWE. Right now, Rollins and his crew are fighting the biggest names on RAW. Paul could align himself with The Visionary and also get his long-due revenge on Knight.

His last match saw him face Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes alongside John Cena at Money in the Bank, which he lost. So he has a score to settle with Uso as well. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Seth Rollins got his authority undermined on this week’s episode of RAW

While Seth Rollins is dealing with multiple enemies right now, his faction members, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, also stepped on his toes this week. The Revolutionary and his alliance kicked off this week’s Monday Night Show with an in-ring promo. When Mr. MITB asked Paul Heyman for the mic, Breakker went ahead and swiped the mic from the Hall of Famer’s hands.

The Unpredictable Bad*ss delivered a brief promo where he fired shots at Sami Zayn and unleashed his hatred for the babyface. He also claimed to destroy the OG Bloodline member later in the night during their match. Although his words weren’t against his leader, they did undermine the authority of The Visionary.

Shortly after, Bronson Reed asked for the mic to speak as well. The Auszilla took several jabs at Jey Uso, who was his opponent for the show. However, he also used The Revolutionary as a crutch, elevating himself at the cost of his leader. He said that he would Tsunami some respect into Mr. Yeet just the way he did Seth Rollins.

This was unexpected from The BronBrons, who have mostly been the muscle of Rollins’ alliance so far. Not adding anything further, Mr. MITB just welcomed the WWE Universe to Monday Night Rollins, but he was concerned about the actions of his teammates. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for this nameless faction.

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More

