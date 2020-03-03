WWE's Bray Wyatt, Shane McMahon spotted at XFL's DC/Tampa Bay game

Bray Wyatt and Shane O'Mac spotted at an XFL game this weekend

Despite their parent company, Alpha Entertainment, being owned by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, the XFL and the biggest wrestling company in the world have had very little to do with each other. While we're probably not going to see any cross-promotion between the two anytime soon (unless it involves Fox), it hasn't kept some well known WWE personalities from attending their games.

This past Sunday, the XFL's Tampa Bay Vipers picked up their first victory of the season, defeating the DC Defenders 25-0 (just as an aside, these early XFL games have been really good. If you're able to, check some out this upcoming weekend if you haven't already). A number of WWE Superstars were seen on the sidelines including former World Champion Bray Wyatt (along with his infant son, Knash), Shane McMahon, and Tampa Bay resident/national treasure Titus O'Neil.

Titus, however, wasn't just content to chill on the sidelines and watch his hometown team. He had to help them get motivated. Which is just what the former University of Florida Defensive End O'Neil did, getting the Vipers hyped up with a pre-game speech. And it was a banger!

Honestly, if there is going to be any WWE presence in the XFL, it should be limited to stuff like this - having Superstars attend and act like fans of the product. They should be fans by the way - the XFL is awesome (that's a sentence I can't believe I actually wrote, but it's true).