WWE's Edge and AEW's Christian will always share a 'brotherly bond'

When Edge and Christian arrived in WWE, the promotion and the fans could see immediately that they were both destined for greatness.

The dynamic duo from Toronto grew up together and dreamed of becoming wrestlers together. Both were trained by Ron Hutchison and were even paired together in WWE. As part of The Brood with Gangrel, they portrayed a 'Lost Boys', vampire gimmick before shedding that skin and acting more like their true selves.

Initially, the two close friends were billed as brothers. The irony there being that Edge was always assumed to be the older sibling, while Christian the younger. When in fact, Jay Reso (Christian) is two years older than Adam Copeland (Edge).

Eventually, WWE dropped the brother act, and it was acknowledged that Edge and Christian were really just best friends

Simply now as Edge & Christian, the pair became legends almost overnight, thanks to their epic ladder matches with The Hardy Boyz and The Dudleys. WWE fans clamored for these matches. They're what put all three teams on the map, and eventually, all of them in the Hall of Fame someday.

The two would eventually be separated as a tag team, but their bond was never broken. Even as Christian left his 'home' in WWE to go work for TNA Wrestling, they remained close friends. Both men fulfilled their dreams of winning a world title on their own, but their partnership always stayed intact in their minds and hearts. They have been through so much together — both in the ring and out — that you can never really see that bond being broken.

If you've ever had a friend that's very loyal to you, it's easy to understand. They're the type of person who will stand by your side when you're in a fight. They will also stand by your side at the funeral of a loved one, or maybe even in a tuxedo on your wedding day.

That's what the Rated-R Superstar and Captain Charisma have had for each other over the years. Whether they switch companies or positions on the card, they can always count on the other guy... usually for a laugh.

So even though Christian is in Khan World and Edge remains in McMahonland, you just have a feeling that this pair will meet up again somewhere down the road. They may not be brothers by blood, but they've still got one more family reunion left in them. Even if it only lasts for FIVE SECONDS.

Would you like to see Edge and Christian reunite for one more run together? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

