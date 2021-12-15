5 Most improved WWE Superstars in 2021

WWE is considered the major league of professional wrestling. Just having a spot on the roster is reason enough to be praised. Superstars can make a leap from one year to the next, whether through working on their craft or just through sheer opportunity, there is sometimes a drastic improvement in a superstar's fortune.

In the early 90s it was Bret Hart who became the main event performer. Shawn Michaels took the step up and became a star in the mid 90s and everyone remembers Steve Austin’s ascension into superstardom. Triple H, Edge and John Cena emerged from the Attitude Era into the stars of the Ruthless Aggression Era.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins became household names after the Shield emerged and, of course, there was Daniel Bryan's dream run.

In today’s WWE, there have also been examples of amazing improvements. In 2019, Kofi Kingston emerged as a true singles superstar following Jinder Mahal's ascension to the WWE Title in 2018. Bayley’s emergence as a heel turned her career around after her babyface persona grew old. History has shown that the glass ceiling in the WWE can be shattered.

Let's take a look at the most improved wrestlers of 2021.

#5 WWE RAW Superstar Liv Morgan

Soa✨ @Soawax_ I still don't understand why the Riott Squad have never won the tag team title... I still don't understand why the Riott Squad have never won the tag team title... https://t.co/C6HLON580L

Liv Morgan got her break in the WWE as one of three members of the Riott Squad, along with Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott. The group had moderate success before being disbanded. Since the group separated, Morgan has worked on her own craft and stood out as a singles superstar.

When Ruby Riott returned from injury, Morgan and Riott teamed up to reform the Riott Squad as a duo. While the development was met with excitement from the WWE Universe, the duo never took off and Riott was soon released, which ultimately left Morgan on her own again.

Morgan has made the most of her opportunities as a solo. She was initially placed on SmackDown and found herself on the losing end of matches against Carmella.

However, the WWE Universe favored Morgan and her underdog persona as she redeemed herself by earning a spot in the Women’s Money in the Bank match.

Morgan was the clear crowd favorite in the Money in the Bank match and, although she didn’t win, the WWE could see her popularity amongst the fans in defeat.

Morgan was drafted onto WWE RAW this fall and once again had to prove herself. Carmella was again the woman who stood in her way, as she defeated Morgan in the Queen’s Crown Tournament. In November, Morgan was finally able to win a Fatal 5-Way match on RAW to earn the #1 contender’s spot for Becky Lynch’s RAW Women’s title. While Morgan lost her title match on the December 7th edition of RAW, there has already been support for her to get a rematch.

Liv Morgan’s time in the WWE has come and she has truly earned it.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Brandon Nell