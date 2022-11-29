WWE's major event in India: 5 legendary wrestlers who could make an appearance

There has been a noticeable shift since Vince McMahon stepped down and Triple H assumed power in WWE. The company has plans to expand itself in regions outside the United States like Japan, the United Kingdom, and India.

As reported by Sportskeeda Wrestling's own Riju Dasgupta, the company is planning to host a major event in India in January 2023. Considering that the vast majority of the fanbase resides in the Indian subcontinent, the promotion could book several legends for the event.

Considering that Clash at the Castle was an amazing event in the UK, the company can book an event of a similar scale in India.

Without further ado, here are five legendary wrestlers who could make an appearance at WWE's reported major event in Hyderabad, India.

#5. The Great Khali

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling The Great Khali will be inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame class The Great Khali will be inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame class 👏 https://t.co/GSONtw5u4J

When we think about Indian wrestlers, The Great Khali is the first name that comes to mind. He is a former world champion and a Hall of Famer in WWE.

Although he has been away from the company for a while, he has certainly maintained good relations with the Promotion. He could return for one more match on his home soil to inspire all the aspiring Indian wrestlers.

He also runs his own promotion called Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE) and could bring a few stars from his company to showcase their talent on a huge stage.

#4. John Cena

John Cena is perhaps the most popular wrestler in India. Indian fans love babyfaces and he's arguably the most successful babyface to ever appear in WWE.

He is currently rumored to face Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39, and to build his match, he could make a comeback as early as January 2023. If that happens, fans would love to see their hero in India.

It will also be a chance to make Indian fans aware of newer stars like Austin Theory.

#3. The Undertaker

iso 🕷🕸 @italkwrasslin The Undertaker is the best character in pro wrestling. The Undertaker is the best character in pro wrestling. https://t.co/cDhJVn3yMr

The Undertaker is a well-respected legend and one of the most popular wrestlers in the Indian subcontinent due to his rivalry with The Great Khali in WWE.

He officially retired in 2020, but could surely return for a non-wrestling role. He could realistically revisit his feud with The Great Khali and cut a chilling promo for the fans.

Taker will be a big draw even if he just appears for autograph signings. His appearance will certainly drive ticket sales for the event in Hyderabad.

#2. Triple H

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



Some members of the locker room have stated that going to work is much more “fun” and “easy going” with one source adding there isn't fear of getting fired.



- per The morale backstage within WWE is said to have improved significantly under the Triple H regime.Some members of the locker room have stated that going to work is much more “fun” and “easy going” with one source adding there isn't fear of getting fired.- per @davemeltzerWON The morale backstage within WWE is said to have improved significantly under the Triple H regime.Some members of the locker room have stated that going to work is much more “fun” and “easy going” with one source adding there isn't fear of getting fired.- per @davemeltzerWON https://t.co/nrWVe4CjwO

Triple H is arguably the most likely WWE Legend to appear in Hyderabad, considering that he is the creative head of the company.

He officially retired earlier this year but can definitely make an appearance on the show, just like he did at WrestleMania 38.

Fans might also remember that he wrestled during the last WWE show for the Indian fans that took place. He battled Jinder Mahal to close the show at Superstar Spectacle in 2021. Him opening the show to hype the crowd up will be enough to make the event memorable.

#1. The Rock

Wrestling News Updates @WrestlingNewses The Rock is 'Virtual lock" for WrestleMania 39 Were he will likely facing Roman Reigns We will keep you guys updated. The Rock is 'Virtual lock" for WrestleMania 39 Were he will likely facing Roman Reigns We will keep you guys updated. https://t.co/qbhFGMLkZR

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is arguably the most renowned name to ever be manufactured by WWE. He is a multi-time world champion who was an integral part of The Attitude Era.

He is currently rumored to be battling Roman Reigns at the Grandest Stage of them All. If that's the case, he could certainly make an appearance enroute to his match at WrestleMania.

While his appearance seems unlikely, a video of him talking about his WrestleMania opponent could potentially be played at the show.

Which WWE Legend do you think will appear at the show? Let us know in the comments section below.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes