WWE's new owners should allow ex-World Champion to wrestle again despite career-threatening injury

Will WWE ever allow a certain former World Champion to wrestle again? According to ex-writer Vince Russo, the new owners Endeavor may not allow ex-World Champion Big E to come back, and here is why he should.

On an episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo stated that WWE's new owners Endeavor won't allow Big E to wrestle ever again after his career-threatening neck injury in March 2022:

"Vince McMahon doesn't own the company anymore. This is on Endeavour's dime," Russo revealed on The Wrestling Outlaws. "So, if you've got a guy that broke his neck and now you put him back out there and, god forbid, something happens again, now you're going to get the press of 'why did you put your guy out there?' This ain't Vince making the call anymore, bro. This is a whole new set of eyes and a totally different boss with a totally different mindset looking at this." [4:20 - 5:00]

Despite Big E having been out for nearly 18 months now, the new owners of WWE should absolutely allow him to wrestle again if he is fit enough. Given the wonders of modern medical technology, we have seen stars like Edge, Daniel Bryan/Bryan Danielson and Paige make in-ring returns despite many (including themselves) believing that they would never wrestle again.

It would be unfair for WWE's new owners to simply not give him the chance to return, especially when he has already declared that he feels 100% fit despite no timetable for his return. Granted, there is the bigger picture to think about for Ari Emanuel and Co. when it comes to this, especially if something were to happen to Big E.

But even still, it seems like a stretch to not allow him to ever wrestle again.

Who will ultimately be the one to decide on Big E's return to WWE?

While Ari Emanuel and Vince McMahon will ultimately have the final say in whether Big E ever wrestles for WWE again or not, it will be Big E's choice and nobody else's.

There is no doubt that he wants to make his return to the ring but, for now, he seems to be enjoying his life and time away from the ring – having nearly fully recovered, at least based on what he said about not feeling any pain anymore.

One thing is for sure – fans will be clamoring for the return of the former World Champion, and the reaction he gets, when and if he does, will be one for the ages.