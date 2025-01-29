WWE's newest signee to not appear at Royal Rumble 2025? Exploring the truth

The Royal Rumble 2025 is around the corner, and fans are excited. After all, with the Rumble comes plenty of surprise returns and debuts. With that in mind, the WWE Universe was probably looking forward to a new signee making a mark this Saturday. However, it seems like that is no longer on the cards.

The new signee in question is none other than Jordynne Grace. The former TNA Knockouts World Champion is quite familiar with WWE. Not only has she made several appearances in NXT, but she was also a key figure in last year's Women's Royal Rumble, going toe-to-toe with some of the best in the Women's Division. On January 27, 2025, it was reported that she had signed a deal with the Stamford-based company.

Following the release of that report, numerous rumors emerged stating that Jordynne Grace was going to participate in the Royal Rumble this week. However, it appears that Grace has personally verified that she will not be present at the upcoming premium live event. In response to one of these rumors, the 28-year-old disclosed that she will be celebrating her mother's 50th birthday in Austin, Texas this weekend.

The former TNA star even attached her flight tickets, showing that she will be leaving Atlanta, Georgia for Austin, Texas on January 31, and returning to Atlanta on February 2.

Seeing as the Rumble is scheduled for February 1, and is in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, it's safe to assume Grace will not be there. That said, this is pro wrestling, and you can never say never when it comes to this business.

John Cena will be at the Royal Rumble 2025 and he wants to win

While Jordynne Grace's participation in the Women's Royal Rumble seems unlikely now, one superstar who will definitely be returning to the PLE this year is John Cena. The Cenation Leader announced his entry into the Men's Rumble match back on January 6 during RAW's premiere on Netflix.

Cena came out to the roar of the crowd, who got even more boisterous when he brought up a potential record-breaking 17th World Championship. However, the veteran had them duped when he claimed it wasn't a possibility. Fortunately, he quickly changed his tone after doing the math, and realizing that all he needed to do to get that opportunity was win the Rumble.

So far, Cena is the only superstar currently not signed to either RAW or SmackDown, who is participating in the Rumble match. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see who else joins him in this category on Saturday night.

