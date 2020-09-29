WWE's next top Superstar: 5 people who could replace Roman Reigns one day

It looked for a long time as though Roman Reigns was going to go down the same route as John Cena by remaining WWE’s number one good guy until the end of his career.

The Big Dog was immediately positioned as the top up-and-coming babyface on the WWE roster following The Shield’s separation in June 2014. Then, despite his good-guy status, he often received negative reactions from the WWE Universe over the next five years of his career.

Reigns took time away from WWE during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed him to return with a new attitude and a new ally, Paul Heyman, in August 2020.

The four-time WrestleMania main-eventer has made lots of interesting out-of-character comments since his return, particularly on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast.

When asked if anybody in WWE is standing out and impressing him right now, Reigns claimed that WWE would not have asked him to return if they did not need him.

“Nah, man, otherwise I wouldn’t have to be back, you know? I mean, if it was all just perfect, there wouldn’t be a need for me, you know what I mean? The fans wouldn’t have been calling for me to come back, the company wouldn’t need me. If it was really all good, I might still be at home, you know?”

With Reigns seemingly doubting the potential of the current WWE locker room, let’s take a look at five WWE Superstars who could realistically replace him as WWE’s top main-eventer in the years to come.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and they do not necessarily represent the views of Sportskeeda.

#5 Becky Lynch could become WWE’s top main-eventer

Advertisement

Some might argue that Becky Lynch had already surpassed Roman Reigns as WWE’s top babyface between August 2018 and May 2020.

Lynch was originally supposed to turn heel after she betrayed Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2018. However, the WWE Universe refused to accept The Man as a villain and WWE’s decision-makers were left with little choice but to push her as the biggest babyface in the women’s division.

During Reigns’ time away from WWE to battle leukemia, Lynch stepped up more than anybody else. Not only did she create more of a buzz than every other Superstar on the roster, but her overwhelming popularity led to her main-eventing WrestleMania 35 against Flair and Ronda Rousey.

Since announcing her pregnancy in May 2020, the 33-year-old has kept a low profile on social media and it is unclear when she is planning to resume her WWE in-ring career.

Assuming she returns one day, Lynch will undoubtedly be viewed as one of the most credible main-eventers in WWE.