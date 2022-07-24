WWE's recent female signee responds to Riddle's recent claims

Recent WWE signee and former MMA star Valerie Loureda has responded to Riddle's recent statement.

The Original Bro, who shares a similar background, recently heaped praise on Loureda, stating that the latter has a promising future in the Stamford-based promotion.

In response, the former MMA star shared a screenshot of Sportskeeda Wrestling's article about the former United States Champion's comments and thanked the latter for his kind words.

Valerie Loureda thanked the RAW star for his statement

Valerie Loureda recently inked a deal with WWE after leaving the sport of Mixed Martial Arts. She attended the company's tryouts in April before WrestleMania 38. The 24-year-old reportedly impressed the company's higher-ups and was expected to report to the Performance Center in July for training.

Riddle will face Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam

The Original will have his work cut out for him at the company's upcoming premium live event as he'll lock horns with Seth Rollins.

The two former champions have been at each other's throats since last month. The animosity between the two was also on full display at Money in the Bank, where Riddle took out Rollins with an RKO from the top of the ladder.

Spartaprime @Spartaprime Seth Rollins's Heel run isn't appreciated enough. Telling everyone right now! Riddle vs Rollins is going to bring the Heat for Summer Slam! #WWERaw Seth Rollins's Heel run isn't appreciated enough. Telling everyone right now! Riddle vs Rollins is going to bring the Heat for Summer Slam! #WWERaw https://t.co/n8pXCMmAqQ

While the two may be fierce rivals inside the WWE ring, Riddle has the utmost respect for The Visionary outside of it. In a recent interview with ProSieben MAXX, the former NXT star called Rollins "one of the best" of this generation.

"So Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins is probably one of the best, greatest wrestlers to be doing it right now in this era and to be on the SummerSlam card against Seth Rollins, dude, there’s nothing — other than fighting for a world title or something like that, there’s nothing bigger than going against one of the best in the world at one of the biggest shows in the world in the biggest company in the world so, pretty, pretty excited bro," he said. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Riddle will also be in action at RAW this week, where he will team up with The Street Profits to take on The Bloodline. The Original Bro has unfinished business with Roman Reigns and his cousins and would be hoping to settle the score on the red brand.

