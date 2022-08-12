Former WWE personality says he didn't watch Ric Flair's final match (Exclusive)

Former WWE SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long shared his thoughts on Ric Flair’s retirement match.

On July 31, 2022, the wrestling community watched The Nature Boy wrestle his final match. He teamed up with Andrade El Idolo where they successfully defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the WWE Hall of Famer shared that he didn't watch Flair's last match. Still, he congratulated the 16-time World Champion.

"I didn't see it. So you know, I've heard some people that thought it was good, and some people thought it was bad. So, I can't say anything about it because, I didn't see it but congratulations to Ric you know." (2:24-2:35)

Following the event, Flair revealed that he passed out twice during the match due to dehydration and had to be woken up by his tag team partner.

Teddy Long suggests what the WWE legend can do next

Usually, when a WWE veteran retires from in-ring action, it is common for them to find a spot to work with talent backstage. A few superstars who took this path were Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

Teddy has the same mindset when it comes to Ric's future. The former WWE SmackDown General Manager suggested that due to The Nature Boy's knowledge of the business, he should work with younger talent.

"Maybe hopefully this is his last match, let him retire. And also, with all that knowledge he has, what I think he should be doing is to get some of these young kids and take them under his wing, and give them some insight on what this business is all about, and try and help them to become successful," Teddy said. (2:38-2:52)

Given his experience and wisdom, the 16-time World Champion could be a great teacher and inspiration for future generations.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

We asked Bret Hart what he thought of Vince McMahon retiring right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali