The Shield is among the greatest factions to ever exist in WWE, consisting of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose (Known as Jon Moxley in AEW) as its members.

Even after years of their disbandment, fans still wonder if they will ever be back together. Now that things have changed, The Big Dog has given his opinion on a future reunion.

WWE's The Shield: What did Roman Reigns say about a possible reunion?

In a 2021 interview with Peter Rosenberg of Hot 97 Radio, The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion offered his thoughts about the faction's get-together. Now that he's the biggest star in the business, he believes that he doesn't need The Shield anymore.

“No. I have respect for everything we did now. A lot of that time was really pivotal for me to learn and gain experience. Be around other performers. See their processes and how they attack things and how they think about things. But where I am at now it’s a one-man show. I have the family dynamic with my cousins but at the same time, I call the shots. It’s my thumb that’s down on this pole. So yeah, I don’t think I can share it anymore.” [credits: SEScoops]

However, pro-wrestling fans have learned to never say never. If the time is right, we might see The Hounds of Justice back together in the future.

The Shield gave birth to three major stars in the pro-wrestling industry

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 9 years ago The Shield made their WWE Debut. After nearly a decade they still have firm control of Professional Wrestling. 9 years ago The Shield made their WWE Debut. After nearly a decade they still have firm control of Professional Wrestling. https://t.co/KkXoQILJW9

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose instantly established themselves as a dominant force in the promotion.

In 2014, Seth Rollins betrayed his brothers and joined Triple H. The Hounds of Justice have undergone significant evolution since then.

Roman Reigns has become the Tribal Chief of WWE. He has been the world champion for more than 600 days and has defeated stars like John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Goldberg over the last year.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins is currently one of the most interesting characters in the company. He has had classic rivalries with the likes of Edge, Cesaro, and Rey Mysterio in the last couple of years. He is currently engaged in a heated feud with The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.

John Moxley's character lost its legitimacy in the last few years with WWE. He left the company and joined AEW in 2019. He is now a former World Champion and one of the most beloved stars in the promotion.

Do you think Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Jon Moxley will reunite to form The Shield again? Let us know in the comments section!

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande