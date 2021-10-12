All 6 former members of WWE's Wyatt Family: Where are they now?

The WWE Universe has been fortunate in recent years to see the rise of two of the greatest factions in the history of the company: The Shield and The Wyatt Family. While many WWE fans will remember the former for a long time to come, The Wyatt Family were a huge part of The Shield's success.

It was a stand-alone team in its own right, but it could be argued that the team didn't have the time or the opportunity to make an impact the way The Shield did.

The stable originally debuted in WWE in the fall of 2012 and were part of NXT for a few months before they were promoted to the main roster. After a few years together, the group split in 2014 before coming back together and officially parting ways in 2017.

The fortunes of all six members of the group have been very different in recent years, with only one still contracted to WWE.

#6. Former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan was an honorary member of The Wyatt Family for around two weeks. After a lengthy feud with the group, Bryan went on to join the team, a decision that didn't go down well with the WWE Universe.

But just two weeks later, he changed his mind and turned on The Wyatt Family following a steel cage match against The Usos. Bryan went on to be pushed into the company's main event when he stepped into a feud with The Authority.

Bryan was later forced to retire due to a neck injury, but after two years on the shelf, the former World Champion made his miraculous WWE return.

He then left WWE in early 2021 to join AEW. He's now known as Bryan Danielson and recently wrestled Kenny Omega at AEW Grand Slam in a 5-star rated match.

#6. Current WWE Superstar Randy Orton

Randy Orton has been a part of several WWE stables. From Evolution to Legacy, Orton has left his mark on sports entertainment, and he left a mark on The Wyatt Family too.

In the fall of 2016, The Viper joined the Wyatt Family after Erick Rowan suffered a rotator cuff injury, and then stepped into a show-stealing feud with Bray Wyatt.

Just months later, Orton and Bray Wyatt won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at TLC. Orton won the annual Royal Rumble match before Bray Wyatt won the WWE Championship the following month at Elimination Chamber.

Orton then turned on Wyatt unexpectedly, which led to a thrilling feud between the two men, which culminated at WWE's first House of Horrors match. Orton remains part of WWE at present and is currently one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions.

