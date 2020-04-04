WWE salaries revealed: 2019-2020's 10 highest paid stars

Which WWE stars took home the most money after a memorable period in professional wrestling?

There were some names you'd expect, but some you perhaps might not...

Brock Lesnar

Professional wrestling is enjoying something of a boom period at the turn of the new decade, with stars earning significant money with WWE and AEW.

Forbes has calculated, analyzed, and revealed earnings of some of WWE's biggest earners over the last year, covering 2019 and 2020, and there were once again some big hitters.

Undoubtedly, the arrival of All Elite Wrestling has only aided that, with WWE said to have made increased offers to talent to either convince them to sign with the company, or to prevent them from leaving.

The list offers some fascinating facts and figures, and a surprise or two as well - not least the very welcome presence of Becky Lynch on the list after a phenomenal last couple of years with WWE.

The list does exclude inactive WWE performers like John Cena and Ronda Rousey - both of whom missed almost the entire period in question - and special attractions like Tyson Fury, who reportedly took home $15 million for his outing in Saudi Arabia.

How much do WWE Superstars get paid?

The list was calculated using a vast array of factors, not least a performer's downside guarantee and merchandise sales. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it's Brock Lesnar who sits atop of the tree in earnings for the period, with The Beast pocketing a cool $10 million despite not working a full-time schedule with the company.

Sitting second in the list but taking home just half that amount is the Big Dog, Roman Reigns. Reigns netted $5 million despite also not featuring for much of the period due to illness. Randy Orton slots in at number three in the list, while Seth Rollins comes in at number four. Rollins' former mentor, Triple H, still makes the list at five, though a big chunk of his earnings come from his executive roles rather than his exploits as an on-air performer. Similarly, Shane and Stephanie McMahon both also feature elsewhere on the list.

Lynch's arrival at number six, earning $3.1 million, is only fair given her sensational rise through the women's roster in WWE to the point where she's now arguably their biggest female performer.

The other two names on the list are Bill Goldberg, who has featured sporadically yet in high-level storylines over that period, and his challenger for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36, Braun Strowman.

Advertisement

WWE's Top 10 highest paid Superstars 2019-20

1. Brock Lesnar – $10 million

2. Roman Reigns – $5 million

3. Randy Orton – $4.1 million

4. Seth Rollins – $4 million

5. Triple H – $3.3 million

6. Becky Lynch – $3.1 million

7. Bill Goldberg – $3 million

8. Shane McMahon – $2.1 million

9. Stephanie McMahon – $2 million

10. Braun Strowman – $1.9 million