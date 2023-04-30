WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Solo Sikoa defeats former World Champion; The Usos lose again; Rhea Ripley has a new challenger (Beaumont, TX, 04/29)

While the WWE RAW roster is on a European tour, the SmackDown Superstars stopped over in Beaumont, Texas for an action-packed house show. The event took place on Saturday, April 29 and featured top stars from the Blue brand in action.

The tension between The Usos and Roman Reigns has been rising ever since Jey and Jimmy lost the WWE Undisputed Tag Team titles to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39. The duo had a chance to reclaim the title on SmackDown, but they once again came up short in the match that they dedicated to their Tribal Chief.

The house show featured a rematch from Friday night as The Usos once again went toe-to-toe with Sami and KO. However, the Samoans failed to recapture the gold again.

While The Usos continued to let down Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa proved why he is The Tribal Chief's most trusted comrade. The Enforcer has defeated multiple former World Champions in the past and the trend continued at the live event as he got a victory over Sheamus in a singles match.

The show also featured two more title matches. Rhea Ripley retained the SmackDown Women's Championship against Shotzi while Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green for the tag team titles.

Elsewhere on the card, Ricochet defeated Erik in a singles match while Omos got a victory over Elias. Shinsuke Nakamura was also on the winning end of his match against LA Knight, and Xavier Woods got a shocking victory over Karrion Kross.

Complete WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Beaumont, Texas, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Ricochet defeated Erik Omos defeated Elias Shinsuke Nakamura defeated LA Knight Solo Sikoa defeated Sheamus Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan defeated Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green to retain the Women’s Tag Team Titles Xavier Woods defeated Karrion Kross Rhea Ripley defeated Shotzi to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn defeated The Usos to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

