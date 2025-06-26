WWE was scared to make a major decision with Jey Uso, says veteran

WWE made questionable choices with Jey Uso, and Main Event Jey's reign as the World Heavyweight Champion ended at 51 days. Meanwhile, Disco Inferno thinks the company was scared to make a major decision with the former world champion.

Jey Uso won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 and spent most of his time in a feud with Logan Paul before he lost the title to Gunther in a rematch. The booking didn't make sense to many fans and industry veterans, and Disco Inferno thinks the company was scared.

Speaking on K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno, the WCW veteran pointed out how wrestling companies often book new champions against mid-card talent instead of other established names in the promotion. Inferno stated WWE was scared to make a major decision. The decision, which the company didn't make, was to book Uso against top names before he dropped the belt to The Ring General.

"So, they do this constantly. They treat the belt like a prop. They don't treat the belt like something that should be respected and people should be striving for. It's like Jey Uso has a belt, and guys like Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, they should all be gunning for Jey Uso... Every company [including WWE] constantly does this; they give the guy the belt because you're scared because you don't want your top guys to lose to him and stuff. You're not going to do that. You put him with characters that he should beat," Inferno said. (From 11:07 to 11:40)

WWE Hall of Famer wasn't happy with the company's decisions after Jey Uso lost

Jey Uso became one of the fastest rising stars in the Stamford-based promotion following his split from his twin brother, Jimmy Uso, and The Bloodline on Friday Night SmackDown. However, Rikishi Fatu wasn't happy with the way his son was booked for a long time, and the decisions after Jey lost the title didn't sit well with the veteran.

Speaking on the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the 59-year-old legend was unhappy when the company immediately announced a title bout between Gunther and Goldberg for Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta. The announcement was made a week after Jey Uso lost the World Heavyweight Championship on WWE RAW.

"We all know that's got to be nothing but the bag. Is Goldberg able to give that type of a match to justify the Heavyweight belt? I mean, this belt has prestige on it, right? How do we get the belt back to Jey, and then we say, 'Okay, we're going to get Goldberg? Let's go get Goldberg; you're next.' And then he comes through. I don't know, man," Rikishi said.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Jey Uso in WWE.

