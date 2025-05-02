WWE to scrap potential Fatal Four-Way Match involving Tiffany Stratton? Exploring the possibility

Tiffany Stratton is ready to defend her WWE Women's Title once again. With WrestleMania 41 now in the past, all eyes are on WWE Backlash 2025, which is set to take place on Saturday, May 10. Fans were expecting to see a Fatal Four Way Match for the WWE Women’s Championship featuring Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Nia Jax. However, that might not be the plan at the moment.

After Tiffany Stratton retained her title against Charlotte Flair in her first-ever WrestleMania, things got heated up on SmackDown. The Buff Barbie faced Jade Cargill in a singles match, but things spiraled out of control when The Glow stormed the ring and attacked Cargill. Right after that, The Irresistible Force made her way to attack The Blonde Bombshell and take her out. With all four women clashing, fans thought GM Nick Aldis would announce a Fatal Four Way match in St Louis.

However, WWE may be shifting directions for Backlash. According to the latest reports, instead of the multi-woman title match, fans might be getting a tag team showdown at St. Louis. The rumored plan now is for both the real-life Bloodline members to team up against Tiffany Stratton and The Storm in a tag team match. This would allow all four stars to stay involved in the storyline without putting the title on the line just yet.

While nothing is official until Nick Aldis makes an announcement this Friday. It looks like the WWE Universe may have to wait a bit longer for the 26-year-old to defend her title.

The tag team twist might add a fresh layer to the growing tensions between these top stars. As the drama continues, all eyes now turn to SmackDown for the final decision.

However, it should be noted that this is just speculation, and nothing is confirmed.

Tiffany Stratton gave herself a new nickname

Fresh off her huge win over Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41, Tiffany Stratton has given herself a bold new nickname. Taking to Instagram, the reigning WWE Women’s Champion called herself the “youngest in charge,” a three-word message that reflects her rising status in the women’s division.

At just 26, Stratton is making history. She won the title on the January 3, 2025, episode of SmackDown by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on former ally Nia Jax, with a little assist from Bianca Belair.

Now, after defending the gold at her very first 'Mania, The Blonde Bombshell is making it clear -- she’s not just the champ, she’s the future.

