WWE seemingly confirms absent star’s relationship with the company: 3 ways he could be brought back to television

WWE seems to have confirmed the status of an absent star. Dexter Lumis recently received a shout-out on his birthday from the company’s official X/Twitter account, seemingly confirming he is still part of the roster.

Lumis was last seen on television over seven months ago when he defeated Akira Tozawa in a singles competition on WWE Main Event. His last Monday Night RAW appearance was the lead-up to Night of Champions 2023.

Let’s take a look at three ways Triple H could book Dexter Lumis’ return to WWE television:

#3. Dexter Lumis returns at a WWE house show

WWE usually uses house shows to foreshadow absent superstars’ return to television. Bobby Lashley made his in-ring return through live events before returning to television last year. Omos has been competing on house shows but has yet to make his television comeback.

Dexter Lumis last competed at a house show in April, losing to Dominik Mysterio on April 29, 2023. Triple H could book the former NXT star to show up at one such event in the lead-up to Royal Rumble 2024.

#2. Surprise entrant at Royal Rumble

Royal Rumble 2024 goes down at Tropicana Field just a week from this Saturday.

The January 27 Premium Live Event currently features four matches, including the 30-man Royal Rumble match. Only six superstars have declared for the event at the time of this writing.

The match is expected to feature several surprise appearances and returns. It is possible Lumis could enter the match, or he could appear from beneath the ring to take a superstar with him to kick off a new feud.

#1. The RAW after Rumble

The RAW after Royal Rumble will take place live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The promotion hasn’t announced any matches or segments for the show at the time of writing.

The show after Royal Rumble is usually a pretty big deal with some surprises in store for fans.

Fans shouldn’t be surprised if they witness the return of Dexter Lumis on the RAW after Royal Rumble 2024. The 40-year-old star could reunite with his on-screen wife, Indi Hartwell, or star in a completely new storyline.

