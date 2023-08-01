WWE seemingly hinting at a potential major upset this weekend at SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam has developed a reputation for shocking moments, and one of the most unexpected could take place this weekend.

Last night on RAW, WWE appeared to be testing the water for a loss for Gunther since he came up short to Chad Gable, only to have the match restarted and then win. This comes after the current Intercontinental Champion was pinned at a recent house show for the first time since his main roster promotion.

Gunther came up short to Matt Riddle on Sunday night in what was a huge shock and is now believed to be a hint that he could be finally set to lose a match and his title at SummerSlam.

Drew McIntyre will battle Gunther this weekend at WWE SummerSlam

Gunther is up against it in Detroit when he takes on former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who has interestingly been absent from the last two episodes of RAW. McIntyre only returned to the company last month after taking hiatus following his loss to The Ring General at WrestleMania.

The Austrian star and Imperium have been having a few issues in their ranks as of late, and there was a belief that this could be the catalyst for his first singles loss on the main roster, but the company appears to be setting him up for much worse.

McIntyre could instead walk into SummerSlam and become the first man on the main roster to pin Gunther and take his championship. This would allow The Ring General to enter a feud with Chad Gable and The Alpha Academy, and then The Scotsman can move onto a new feud as champion.

It would be a huge upset, but Gunther has been on top for a long time, and given Drew McIntyre's pedigree, he could be pushed to be the man to defeat him.

Do you think Gunther will finally lose at SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

