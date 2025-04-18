WWE is selling John Cena's gear from the night he turned heel: How much does it cost?

John Cena is determined to become a record-breaking 17-time WWE Champion as he is set to lock horns with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania Sunday for the undisputed title.

The Franchise Player shocked the world and made the mainstream headlines earlier this year at the 2025 Elimination Chamber PLE, when he turned heel for the first time in over 20 years, joining forces with The Rock by assaulting the American Nightmare.

The moment is forever etched in the books as one of the most unexpected heel turns in pro wrestling. However, WWE has now put an important asset related to the segment up for sale at a massive price.

A X/Twitter account shared a picture showcasing the exact gear John Cena wore at the 2025 Elimination Chamber when he turned heel. The gear was up for sale, and the official price was listed as $74,999.

A veteran claims WWE has seemingly leaked results for John Cena vs Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania match

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Former WWE head writer Vince Russo expressed that the Stamford-based promotion had already leaked the result for Cena and Rhodes, stating that the Franchise Player was winning the undisputed title.

He stated the company had to sell 9000 tickets for the RAW after WrestleMania, so they announced John Cena for the show, indirectly leaking that he was going to beat Rhodes at the Show of Shows:

“They’ve already… bro, the RAW after WrestleMania in Vegas? They had 9000 tickets that they have yet to sell. So they announced today that Cena’s going to be on that RAW. They just told you Cena was winning that title because they’ve got to sell 9000 tickets,” Russo said.

With the Greatest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment around the corner, it will be interesting to see how the Cena-Rhodes saga unfolds and who leaves Las Vegas with the championship.

