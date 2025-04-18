WWE to sign 46-year-old veteran to feud with Chelsea Green? Exploring the possibility

Chelsea Green is the WWE Women's United States Champion. The Canadian star won the prized title by winning a tournament in which she defeated Michin in the finals. Now, Zelina Vega is hot on her heels.

Unfortunately for Zelina, Chelsea has two stars watching her back. The Green Regime's Secret Hervice duo of Piper Niven and Alba Fyre is a lot to overcome. Chelsea may need to be careful, though, as WWE could hire 46-year-old Sarah Stock to help Vega.

The name Sarah Stock may not be instantly familiar to some fans of World Wrestling Entertainment, but she has built a legendary career for herself. Known as Dark Angel in Japan and Mexico, she has traveled internationally. She also has ties to Zelina Vega.

Zelina, then known as Rosita, teamed up with Sarah Stock, then known as Sarita, in TNA Wrestling. The two were quite a lot of fun in the Knockouts Tag Team Division before Zelina Vega's success in WWE.

Sarah Stock had been working for All Elite Wrestling, but recent reports revealed that she has been released from the company. Now, she could return to the ring alongside her own partner and target Chelsea and her Green Regime on Friday Night SmackDown. She could even get a crack at the Women's United States Title, too.

Sarah Stock could also return to a role behind the scenes in WWE

Before her release from All Elite Wrestling, Sarah Stock was a coach and producer. Notably, she once worked for WWE as well, even if some fans aren't quite aware of her contributions.

After a successful in-ring career, Sarah Stock joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2015. She was a coach at the Performance Center and remained in the position for around five years.

Unfortunately, Stock was one of many names furloughed and released by World Wrestling Entertainment during the pandemic. Despite being a Triple H hire, Vince McMahon fired her. However, with Vince out of the picture and The Game back in charge, that could potentially change.

Given that Stock hasn't wrestled in around three years, there is a chance that the former Dark Angel might not wish to return to the ring. This means instead of battling it out alongside Zelina on SmackDown, she could help train the stars of tomorrow.

There is no doubt that NXT and EVOLVE would benefit greatly from her helping to teach the next generation. SmackDown would also benefit from her presence. Stock returns are a win-win for the company, no matter what.

