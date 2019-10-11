WWE SmackDown (11th October 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Friday Night SmackDown | WWE Draft 2019

Who will get the first pick in the WWE Draft?

After a monumental premiere episode on FOX, a new era has truly started for WWE and Friday Night SmackDown in particular. Tonight, we will see another seismic shift in both the brands as the WWE Draft kicks off. The company has also released the preliminary draft pools as well.

The last time we had a draft was in 2016 and tonight we have a blockbuster match to decide who will get the first pick. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have had a well-documented history. From their days as part of The Shield to being arch-rivals, these two have delivered top matches all the time. Now with the high stakes, the WWE Universe could be in for an edge of the seat thriller.

Who will get the first pick of WWE Draft 2019?

Last week on the blue brand, we saw Kofi Kingston's brilliant WWE Championship reign come to an end as Brock Lesnar defeated the New Day member in the matter of a few seconds.

However, the night didn't end on a happy note for the new WWE Champion as he received a visit from an arch-rival of his UFC days. Cain Velasquez laid the SmackDown on The Beast and sent him packing.

It's not known yet if the former UFC Heavyweight Champion has signed with WWE or not. But one thing is for certain, The Beast is clearly looking over his shoulder at the moment.

Will we have a confrontation between the two tonight?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Day and Date: Friday, 11th October 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live?

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on FOX in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India?

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 12th October.

