WWE SmackDown (13th August 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of SmackDown Live after SummerSlam 2019

Who will come out on top in the bout between Reigns and Murphy?

After an incredible SummerSlam, SmackDown Live will witness a first-time-ever battle between The Big Dog, Roman Reigns, and The Best Kept Secret, Buddy Murphy.

All this happened last week on the Blue Brand when Reigns assaulted Murphy to force him to reveal the name of the person behind the attacks on The Big Dog, who turned out to be Rowan. Then this Sunday, Daniel Bryan's peer laid an all-out attack on Murphy telling him to keep his name out of his mouth.

This led Murphy to issue a challenge to Reigns which duly accepted.

What will happen this week and regarding the situation surrounding The Big Dog?

The Biggest Party of the Summer saw a side of Kofi Kingston that we haven't seen in some time. When Randy Orton tried to disrespect Kofi's family, the WWE Champion snapped and assaulted The Viper with a kendo stick and finished him off with a Trouble In Paradise.

What response will The Viper have against this attack?

After risking his career against Shane McMahon, Kevin Owens came out victorious this Sunday. KO will now be looking to put Shane O'Mac behind him and focus on new ventures.

But will self-proclaimed Best In The World allow that to happen?

Bayley was pushed to the limit by Ember Moon at SummerSlam. But The Hugger came out victorious and now will be awaiting new challengers for the SmackDown Live Women's Championship.

Who will step up to challenge Bayley next?

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Day and Date: Tuesday, August 13th, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 14th July.

Catch all the updates for tonight's show right here.