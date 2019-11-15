WWE SmackDown (15th November 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location and more of Friday Night SmackDown

Alan John FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 15 Nov 2019, 14:06 IST SHARE

Will Nikki Cross become the final member of Team SmackDown?

The buildup towards Survivor Series continues as the final spot in the Women's SmackDown Team is up for grabs as Nikki Cross will battle Bayley to become the final member. After Lacey Evans was confirmed as a member this week, WWE's Twisted Sister was eyeing the final spot. But the Team Captain, Sasha Banks, didn't want the former Women's Tag Team Champion to be a part of the squad as they go into war with RAW and NXT at Survivor Series.

The Boss has now roped in her best friend and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley to ensure that Cross doesn't make it to Survivor Series. Bayley has momentum on her side after her brutal assault on the female Superstars in NXT including her Survivor Series opponent, Shayna Baszler.

Can WWE's Twisted Sister make it to Survivor Series?

After being announced as a part of Team SmackDown, Ali and Shorty G's credentials were questioned by none other than their teammate for Survivor Series, King Corbin.

The King preferred Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler as part of the team saying they are experienced Superstars and mocked SmackDown's young guns.

This did not sit well with Ali and Shorty G as they shot back at Corbin suggesting they were elite competitors to which The Lone Wolf laid out the challenge.

With their spots at Survivor Series on the line can Shorty G and Ali repeat the Crown Jewel heroics?

Daniel Bryan has been in a conundrum for the past few weeks. The Planet's Champion seems to be hesitant to embrace the Yes Movement once again. To add fuel to the fire, Sami Zayn has been making an offer to Bryan asking him to side with him, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Last week, when we thought the issue will be resolved, The Fiend decided to lay out the former WWE Champion.

Advertisement

Now Bryan will appear on Miz TV to address his situation and probably resolve the issues surrounding him.

Will The Fiend have a say in the future of Bryan?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Day and Date: Friday, 15th November 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live?

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on FOX in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India?

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 6:30 AM on 16th November.

Catch all the updates for tonight's show right here!